Defense disputes father involved in drug conspiracy
Maverick Brown is facing marijuana trafficking and conspiracy charges in the case. Brown's son, Tyson Brown, entered a guilty plea to bribery and trafficking in marijuana earlier this month and was sentenced to 30 years, 20 to serve in prison. Former Rome police officer Earnie Edward Cox entered a plea in April to bribery, trafficking in marijuana and violating his oath and was sentenced to 25 years, 14 to serve behind bars.
During opening arguments, Maverick Brown's lawyer Chris Twyman presented the jury with an illustration he called "Tyson Brown's drug circle." In that circle he showed what he said were people involved in the drug ring and Maverick Brown was not involved.
Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon called one GBI agent after another to the state to testify about the execution of search warrants, including a search at 102 King Bee Circle on March 8, 2017. During that search police confiscated 12 pounds of marijuana, two firearms and approximately $37,000 in cash.
Special Agent Jeremy Dockins of the GBI testified Maverick Brown did not answer the door but was found inside the home after agents forced their way into the residence.
Special Agent Chris Minney also said that Maverick Brown was in the home and that he recalled Brown "getting loud" as agents pried open a safe that was recovered from a closet in the master bedroom of the home.
Minney also testified that the search recovered a wallet with ID indicating that the King Bee Circle address was where Maverick Brown lived, along with prescription pill bottle indicating that he resided at King Bee Circle.
Twyman produced photographic evidence recovered from a vehicle in the front yard of the King Bee Circle home showing Brown getting mail at a different address.
Twyman claimed the residence was the home of Elonda Neal, the mother of Tyson Brown. He asked Minney if Neal had been home that day — and not Maverick Brown — would she have been arrested.
Minney replied, "Yes."
On redirect examination from Salmon, Minney said there was other evidence aside from what was recovered at King Bee Circle to implicate Maverick Brown in the scheme.
Salmon also played audio recording of telephone intercepts with Tyson Brown speaking to his mother and sister. In one of those tapes, Tyson Brown asked his mother to bring him a bag (of marijuana) and in the other he asked his sister to stop by his mother's house and pick up a bag.
Twyman asked Minney specifically about the call and if the transcript indicated anything about going by their daddy's house.
Minney replied, "No, sir."
Twyman said testimony is expected to continue through the day Thursday.