Defendant's ex-girlfriend testifies she saw him with a shotgun
The ex-girlfriend of Emerson Mack Abbott Jr. testified she saw him holding a black shotgun and walking from the direction of the home were a couple was killed around the time police believe the slayings occurred.
Kelly McCleskey, who admitted to having been drinking alcohol since the morning of Jan. 23, 2015, said she saw Abbott walk back up to her residence from a pasture which sits between her property and that of James and Myra Reeves on Terhune Road.
He did not seem fazed and was not covered in any blood, she testified during the third day of his trial on Wednesday. She said she heard gunshots but believed Abbott was just out shooting in the back of her property, as he often did since their six-month relationship began.
“You just didn’t put two and two together,” Assistant District Attorney Natalee Staats said.
“Nope,” replied McCleskey, who grew up around the Reeves.
In beginning her testimony, McCleskey responded to questions about her alcoholism, characterized as “pretty serious” by Staats. She was expected to give her testimony Wednesday morning, but her time on the stand was pushed back to the afternoon due to her having alcohol on her breath from the night before, Staats said.
Abbott’s attorney, Wade Hoyt IV, told McCleskey her testimony Wednesday was “real different” than what she said in initial interviews with police, who built their case from her statements and phone records, he said. He focused on her testimony that alcohol related liver damage could affect her memory — possibly leading to forgetfulness and seizures.
Prosecutors questioned McCleskey who said Abbott would bring her booze and would then drain her bank account and she said he pawned her car title twice as well as stole her four-wheeler.
“He always made sure I had it,” McCleskey said.
But, she said, he always kept up appearances — such as keeping the house clean and being a father figure to her children.
According to testimony, police believe over $4,200 of the $7,500 check Abbott received from Myra Reeves after threatening her at gunpoint was used to get McCleskey’s car back.
Abbott’s attorney portrayed McCleskey as being angry about what police said Abbott had done with her car and bank account and then tested McCleskey to see how much she remembered of what she told police in her original interviews. In her first interviews she didn’t mention seeing Abbott with the gun or hearing any shots until after police brought up her car had been pawned and her account had been cleaned out.
“You’re still mad aren’t you,” Hoyt said.
“I’m very disappointed,” she said.
“It’s OK,” Hoyt said, partially cutting off her words.