Lori Newman still vividly remembers the "thump-da-dump-da-dump" coming from under her Trans Am as the deer was dragged down the road from underneath her car several years ago now.
"He was coming up an embankment and he tripped and fell," recalled Newman, a receiver and manager at the Tractor Supply Company in Rome. "He was an 8 or 10-pointer -- a big one. I freaked out and kept going. He was stuck under the car. I heard that sound and it tore me up, but if it hadn't fallen, it could have hurt me bad or killed me because it would have come right through my windshield."
Such scenes are more and more common this time of year as the white-tailed female deer cycle through their most fertile period and are pursued by bucks, according to Berry College Animal Science Professor George Gallagher Thursday.
"The increase in deer activity on the roadways is directly related to reproduction," said Gallagher, who has studied deer behavior extensively over the years.
"They are peaking right now," he said. "They're running and bucks are chasing them and this includes traversing the roads. The bucks are kind of half-way glazed over, too, and not always aware of the environment around them. They're well-focused on one thing."
An increase in vehicle-deer collisions can be confirmed through reports generated by the Floyd County Police Department over just the last several days. Between Nov. 10 and 13, there were at least five wrecks involving deer, although none of them resulted in serious injuries to those in the vehicles.
In all of the cases, drivers told police they either didn't see the deer at all before hitting it, or they swerved to try to avoid it.
Rickey Boatner, Rome area manager at the Georgia Department of Transportation, said Thursday it's the groupings of the deer you have to be wary of.
He knows this first-hand.
"A couple of years ago I was coming down 101 and I was watching the deer that was standing in the middle of the road," Boatner said. "After it went on across I let my guard down, only to hit one of the three that were standing on the side of the road that I hadn't seen. Seems like there's always two or three in a group, so you'd better slow down if you see one."
Slowing down and staying alert is key, Gallagher said. He added he's been hit twice by deer when they ran into the side of his vehicles.
Gallagher said that white-tailed deer do not follow migratory patterns like some other hoofed animals and therefore it is difficult to predict where they are headed.
When it comes to trying to prevent deer from stepping onto the roads, Gallagher, Boatner and a couple of sporting goods store employees all agree deer whistles affixed to vehicles do nothing to deter deer.
Gallagher even headed up a joint study between Berry College and the University of Georgia on the matter that was published in 2009 in the Journal of Wildlife Management. It was called "Deer Response to Sounds From a Vehicle-Mounted Sound-Production System."
Rigging up a UGA station wagon with a special sound-generating machine with speakers mounted on the front grill, the scientists blasted a variety of frequencies toward deer in the Berry College Wildlife Refuge that were within a certain range.
They concluded the deer were unresponsive to any of the sounds being emitted from the contraption.
"It was a fun experiment, but the deer didn't really care," Gallagher noted with a laugh. "People assume deer will automatically hear a noise, understand the noise is a threat and have time to react to it."
Gallagher said that while honking a horn might help in some cases, deer are just too unpredictable.
"The best course of action is to simply slow down and stay vigilant," he said. "Deer are a wonderful asset to have and are a beautiful animal, but there are always challenges."