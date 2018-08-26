Deer-car collisions in Rome signal increase in activity
Rome police investigated three reports of deer crashing into moving cars in the span of two days last week and Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials say the danger will be escalating through the fall.
Two of the collisions happened during the morning. One occurred just after 5:30 p.m. No injuries requiring medical attention were reported.
A driver on Callier Springs Road near U.S. 411 around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday said a deer ran down a hill and into his 1967 Ford Mustang. The impact caused the car to drive up on the curb and into the tree line.
The car hit several trees and had to be towed from the scene.
Later that evening a deer ran in front of a 2016 Volvo Premier northbound on Turner Chapel Road at Surrey Trail, damaging the left side of the front bumper and leaving hair in the headlight.
A collision also was reported on North Division Street at Battey Drive just before 8 a.m. Wednesday. A deer crossing Division Street ran into a southbound 2006 Acura 3.2TL.
Officials with the DNR's Wildlife Resources Division sent out an alert this week urging motorists to pay extra attention to the roadsides as the season of peak deer activity approaches.
“Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow," said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist. "In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down.”
Deer mating season occurs between October and late December, and male deer in rut start searching for mates. Rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active — dawn and dusk.
Killmaster said drivers should keep in mind that deer are wild and unpredictable. A deer calmly standing on the side of a road may bolt into or across the road rather than away from it when startled by a vehicle.