1 dead, three injured in early-morning gunfight on Calhoun Avenue
One man was shot dead and three others were hospitalized with gunshot wounds following an early-morning fight on Calhoun Avenue.
"It appears they got in an argument and a gunfight broke out," Rome Police Capt. Roy Willingham said.
Calls to 911 came in around 4:20 a.m. this morning, reporting multiple shots had been fired. Willingham said when officers arrived in the area they found 35-year-old Tamaine Deshaun McKnight, of a Grover Street address, dead in the old Sun Trust bank parking lot at 510 Calhoun Ave.
"He was unresponsive, not breathing, and was pronounced (dead) at the scene," Willingham said.
Two semi-automatic pistols were lying next to him and police found shell casings in the lot.
One of the officers responding to the call noticed a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed toward Floyd Medical Center. Willingham said three subjects involved in the gunfight were in the vehicle, and all three had been shot:
Evanda Spivey, 38, of a Beverly Drive address; and Sammy Riles, 33, of Columbus, sustained leg wounds. Both were treated at FMC and released. They told police they were running away when they were shot.
Ladory Robinson, 29, of Burnett Street in Rome, was found at 21 Atteiram Drive shot "multiple times" and was still in the hospital this afternoon.
Willingham said investigators collected evidence at the parking lot this morning and were talking to witnesses. No arrests have been made.
He declined to speculate at this time on what happened but said there's no reason to believe the public is in danger from the assailant or assailants. Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator Tony Yarbrough at 706-238-5124.