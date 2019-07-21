The body of a Florida man was found on the banks of the Etowah River Sunday evening. The cause of death is not known.
Deputy Coroner Brenton Whatley said the remains of the 54-year-old will be sent to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.
Whatley said kayakers discovered the body around 7:30 p.m. below the bowling alley on Riverbend Drive.
“I have no reason to suspect foul play at this time,” Whatley said.
Identification documents indicate the victim had a north central Florida address. The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.