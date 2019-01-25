Downtown Development Authority Outreach committee chairman David Prusakowski said that as best as anyone can determine, Schroeder's New Deli hosted the very first Downtown Coffee Break on Jan. 25, 2002. Schroeder, who has just retired from day-to-day management of the restaurant, recalled that the availability of parking was a key to his decision to put the restaurant downtown in 1981.
Schroeder sad his rent for half of the space he now occupies was $250 a month when he first opened. He said after about a month in business, his jukebox alone was generating enough revenue to pay the rent.
"It wasn't planned that way," Schroeder said.
Megan Watters briefed the downtown leaders on plans for the annual Collaborative Heart Art project the Rome Area Council for the Arts does each February. In lieu of the concrete hearts that were placed throughout the community, this year, 21 original heart art pieces have been depicted on banners which will be hung from the side of the Third Avenue parking deck overlooking the Town Green. The original art will be on display at the DeSoto Theater throughout the month of February.
Hannah Cook, executive director of the Rome Little Theatre, said the DeSoto will host performances of "Almost, Maine" a romantic comedy, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 8-10 and 15-17. Friday and Saturday night shows are at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Prior to the opening performance of "Almost, Maine" the Jason G. Fordham Endowment Fund, which supports the theater, will make a couple of major announcements regarding the endowment during a reception across Broad Street at Heritage First Bank at 6 p.m.
Redmond Regional Medical Center marketing director Andrea Pitts reminded the crowd the Heart of the Community Awards banquet will take place at the Forum River Center on Feb. 9. Pitts also said the Evening on the Runway fashion show with local models showing off the latest fashions from local boutiques is set for Feb. 22 at the DeSoto. The event benefits the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation.
The following day, Feb. 23, Higher Ground will host the Second Adventure Film Festival at the DeSoto. The festival is based in Boulder, Colorado, and features films that encourage people to get outside and grow as individuals, or groups.
Two other February events that were promoted at the Coffee break Friday included the Junior Service League Follies Feb. 1-2 at the City Auditorium and the Rome Exchange Club Night at the Movies Feb. 26 at the Rome Cinemas.