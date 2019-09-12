Rome's Downtown Development Authority approved submission of a Department of Community Affairs Revolving Loan request of $216,034 for Kevin Dillmon's new restaurant at 431 W. Third St. Dillmon has been publicly mum about his plans for the restaurant but a posting on social media Thursday indicates that folks will have an opportunity to sample some of the items that will be on his menu Saturday at the Between the Rivers Farmers Market.
DDA Director Amanda Carter told her board that Dillmon's total project cost, including acquisition of the property, renovations and equipment was $1,005,517.
Downtown Parking Services Manager Becky Smyth reported that all of the old parking equipment at the Third Avenue and Sixth Avenue parking decks had been removed and new pay kiosks have been installed. Smyth and Carter are working on signage to make sure that people who use the decks know how, when and where to pay for parking in those decks.
Smyth said that once people find a parking space in the decks, or the surface lot behind Harvest Moon on East First Street, they must log into the new kiosks with their license plate number, even if they don't expect to stay beyond the first hour, which is free.
Smyth also reported that the lighting in the Third Avenue deck has been completely changed out and is now, "Almost as bright as a hospital. The new LED lighting is not only brighter to enhance safety, but also much more energy efficient."
Sams and the DDA presented a $1,000 check to Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman and Ashley Ray of the Coosa River Basin Initiative, representing funds raised by the Spirit of the Sun Festival earlier this summer.
"I'm incredibly grateful," Demonbreun-Chapman said. "I can't wait to see where this goes from here."
The DDA held off on a vote to move forward with the flashing crosswalk lights that were tested this summer in the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Broad Street. City engineer Aaron Carroll said that pedestrians used the lights an average of 52 times a day in the 200 block but considerably less than that in the 300 and 400 blocks.
"How do we know for sure if we need them?" asked board member Connie Sams. The entire lighting system is projected to cost a little over $32,000. "That's a lot of money for flashing lights that are not flashing," said board member David Prusakowski.
Carter attributed some of the low usage numbers to people simply not being familiar with the need to press a button to activate the lights.
Sams said the Promotions committee would meet next week to try to nail down preliminary plans for the 2020 event series. "We want to be consistent in the location," Sams said. There has been some feedback from this year's series that moving the Downtown Saturday events around to different locations may not have been as successful as the committee had hoped.
"We're also trying to figure out how to better connect with the retailers," Sams said.
Design committee chairwoman Megan Watters told the board that the next intersection targeted for the Blooms on Broad flower pots will be Fourth Avenue.