DDA continues to evaluate parking program, considering one hour of free parking on Broad
Plans for changes to the Downtown Rome parking program remain a work in progress with yet another major meeting to get public input set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
The latest changes to a proposed parking plan include one hour of free parking on Broad Street — as opposed to the original idea to have 15 minutes of free parking-twice a day. The second hour would cost $1, the third hour would cost $2 and anything beyond three hours would be $3 an hour.
Downtown Development Authority board member Ballard Betz said the changes were a "huge step in the right direction."
The first rule of business development, he said, is to make sure the customer feels he is the winner. He also suggested the first two hours should be free and fees for three hours and beyond potentially higher.
Parking decks would be free under the latest proposal but Betz said that one of the biggest issues he hears from people involves security in the parking decks.
Board member Jay Shell said paid parking runs the risk of driving people away from downtown and suggested a trial period of free parking in the parking decks to see if it can be effective in getting people who want to park long-term off the street.
"We're not at full capacity on Broad Street," Shell said.
Whatever is finally submitted to city officials for approval would likely be phased in over time, said Downtown Development Authority Chairman Bob Blumberg.
"That will allow everybody to understand what we're doing prior to doing it and that there would potentially be no negative impact on anyone," Blumberg said.
Signage, enforcement and security should be the first areas addressed, Blumberg said.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich said he felt like the city ought to go ahead and pull the trigger on the purchase of the license plate reading technology — which would run approximately $75,000. Other items, such as paid parking kiosks, would cost more if the city chooses to approve paid on-street parking..
The first hour of free parking would start when the tag reader actually picks up the customer's tag, said Rome Commissioner Evie McNiece.
Employees reading tags take 15-20 minutes to make the rounds downtown, which could functionally mean someone gets close to an hour and half of free parking.
In other business, the DDA approved the submission of a loan request of $152,000 to the Department of Community Affairs on behalf of Cave Spring Trading Company, the corporate name for Ginny Kibler's group that will operate a two-story special events facility at 247 Broad Street.