Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds issued a warning Thursday on YouTube aimed at criminals responsible for drive-by shootings in the county this month.
“Gangbangers, if you live here in Douglas County, I’m coming for you,” said Pounds, who was flanked by eight deputies in the video.
The video was part of an effort the sheriff’s office is calling Operation: You’ve Been Warned.
Operation: You’ve Been Warned includes an increased presence by sheriff’s deputies in parts of the county working to get dangerous criminals off the street.
On Wednesday night, several sheriff’s deputies and Douglasville Police patrol cars with sirens on were seen on Highway 5 south of Interstate 20 toward Central Church Road.
Chief Deputy Kenneth Conner said on Facebook Thursday the law enforcement officers were working as part of the new operation.
Douglasville Police Maj. J.R. Davidson told the Sentinel the sheriff’s office had a foot chase that the police department assisted with Wednesday in the area near the intersection of Highway 5 and Central Church Road. However, messages to the sheriff’s office seeking additional details about the chase were not returned by Friday.
The increased presence of deputies on the lookout for criminal behavior was also noticeable along Highway 5 in the same area later in the week.
Pounds started the YouTube video by telling viewers the county has had four drive-by shootings within the last month.
“I am very concerned about everyone’s safety,” Pounds said.
Pounds referenced a drive-by shooting on Lower Creek Drive in Douglasville on June 1. Four men were arrested shortly after the incident and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Pounds said while arrests were made in that case, “I still need your help.”
He asked citizens with any information about gang activity to call the DCSO anonymous tip line at 678-486-1253.
Pounds ended the video by sending a message to criminals that every resource he has will be used to stop criminal activity.
“Consider this your warning that neither myself or my deputies are going to tolerate this foolishness out here in Douglas County,” Pounds said.
Visit https://youtu.be/0uJtbamOxP8 to see the entire video.