Legislation sponsored by local lawmakers addresses taxes, gun permits, fire trucks and other issues.
Four more bills sponsored by local lawmakers made it through the committee process Monday and await floor votes.
There are seven session days remaining before Crossover Day, the deadline for legislation to pass at least one chamber. Any bills that don't cross over by March 7 are dead for the year, although they could start where they left off in 2020.
"Thursday is our last meeting before Crossover Day, so we will be getting in whatever we can," Sen. Chuck Hufstetler told members of the Finance Committee he chairs.
The Rome Republican saw two measures he submitted last week clear his committee with recommendations to pass. Both apply to Georgia Department of Revenue operations and were presented by Brian Walker, the agency's legal affairs director.
Senate Bill 127 would require all motor fuel distributors to file their fuel tax reports electronically.
Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, questioned if that would be a burden on small "mom-and-pop" gas stations, but Walker said entities that owe more than $500 in sales tax already must file and pay electronically.
Hufstetler's SB 128 sets penalties for employers and other businesses that don't provide people with a statement of their wages and withheld taxes by Jan. 31 each year.
"The law says you shall do it, but there's no teeth in it," Hufstetler said.
The penalty can be as high as $50 per late statement, capped at a total of $200,000 per company.
Over in the House, the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee recommended passage of two bill sponsored by Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
House Bill 33 would give active duty military members extra time to renew their gun carry permits if they expire while they're stationed out of the country. Lumsden said having to start the application process from scratch when they return "is a burden and sends the wrong message about their service."
HB 279 would let certified law enforcement officers employed by the Georgia Department of Revenue use their state vehicles while working off-duty security jobs approved by the department. It's already permitted in other agencies such as the GBI, state patrol and Department of Natural Resources.
"This request comes from the officers themselves and has the full support of the DOR," Lumsden said.
Two other bills he's sponsoring are slated for subcommittee hearings today.
HB 387 would allow private, nonprofit volunteer fire departments to place liens against property owners who call on them for help but don't subscribe to the service.
HB 412 would exempt those entities from ad valorem taxes on their fire trucks.