Davis appointed to legislative policy council
Rome Commissioner Wendy Davis has been appointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association’s Legislative Policy Council. The council is responsible for proposing the association’s Legislative Platform and engaging other city officials in the legislative process throughout the year in helping move the platform forward.
“Commissioner Davis has extensive knowledge of both municipal issues and the legislative process, making her an outstanding candidate for the Legislative Policy Council,” said GMA Executive Director Larry Hanson. “We look forward to her input on the Council.”
The Legislative Policy Council, a grassroots lobbying effort, is the focal point for GMA’s legislative policy effort, combining the efforts and input of GMA’s six standing policy committees with its district outreach program. In addition, the council provides guidance and input to GMA’s legislative staff during the legislative session.