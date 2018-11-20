At a small breakfast in the Coosa Country Club on Tuesday morning William S. Davies was named grand marshal of the 2018 Rome Christmas parade by the Christmas parade committee. Former grand marshals and Davies family all applauded as he was given a plaque to commemorate the event. A sign was also unveiled with the theme of this year’s parade “The King is born”.
Committee Co-Chair Janet Byington gave a quick update on the parade which will have around 100 floats, 3,000 participants and an expected 19,000 viewers along the parade route. The parade will be on Nov. 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m.