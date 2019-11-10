Native Roman Pam Walker never misses an opportunity to thank a veteran for their service to our country — especially on Veterans Day.
The daughter of World War II medic Paul Stephens Hull Terrell, today she will once again join 23 local civic organizations laying wreaths at the gravesite of America's Known Soldier, Pvt. Charles Graves, at the Veterans Day Ceremony at Myrtle Hill at 11 a.m.
In addition to her late father, she will be thinking of her uncle, Pvt. Wade Griffin.
"My grandparents, Bert and Marie Griffin, received a telegram informing them Uncle Wade was killed . . . while on a troop train . . . which wrecked somewhere in France," Walker wrote in a Rome News-Tribune column before last year's ceremony. "There were no survivors. An inconceivable loss. Pvt. Wade Griffin. Just 19 years of age."
The annual ceremony at Veterans Plaza also will include music from the Model High School band, guest speaker Floyd County Sheriff's Chaplain David Thornton, and a memorial service conducted by American Legion Post 5 Commander Eddie Hines.
Following the ceremony that is expected to last at least an hour, the Shanklin-Attaway Post 5 American Legion will host attendees at a "good ole American lunch" of hot dogs and hamburgers at the post, 5 Shorter Ave. A Retiring of the Flag ceremony also will be held by the Post 5 Honor Guard.
Weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 67.
Other area ceremonies or ways to honor those who have served include a Cave Spring celebration at the Downtown Square Gazebo at 11 a.m. and a free showing of the 1998 Spielberg film "Saving Private Ryan" at Rome City Auditorium at 7 p.m. provided by the Rome International Film Festival.