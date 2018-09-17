Darlington College Fair opens door to over 100 institutions
Representatives from colleges and universities from around the country and the globe were on Darlington campus on Monday for the school’s annual College Fair in the Huffman Athletic Center.
There were 160 schools represented at the event, which all of Darlington’s Upper School students attended. Many southern universities like the University of Georgia, Auburn and Clemson were at the fair, as well as distant schools such as the University of Michigan, University of California-Berkeley and University of Maryland. International schools like the University of Saint Andrews in Scotland and the American University Paris also had a presence.
Freshmen and sophomores had the opportunity to learn about a wide variety of schools while juniors and seniors a chance to zero in on their top choices. Students from Unity Christian also attended the fair.
“We are so fortunate that all of these colleges recognize Darlington's reputation and are willing to travel all the way to Rome, Ga., just to visit with our students," said Sam Moss, the dean of college guidance.
Senior boarding student Kathryn Chunn, of Acworth, spoke to the benefit the college fair brings for students in their last year of high school.
“It puts over 100 colleges in one room which makes comparing schools really easy, and students also get important one-on-one contact with representatives,” she said. “I discovered a myriad of new schools that fit my personal college goals.”
John Ugbe, a senior boarding student from Nigeria, was surprised with the number of schools he was able to meet with in person.
“My projected major is industrial design, which a lot of schools don't offer,” Ugbe said. “Overall, I was able to meet with five out of the eight schools I'm applying to, so having the opportunity to speak with them (in person) gave me a leg up in the admission process.”
Junior boarding student Ashley Ithau from Orlando, Florida, was thrilled with the number and variety of colleges and universities in attendance.
“I think that the college fair was amazing,” Ithau said. “It was a great opportunity to window shop many universities with ease. I really enjoyed the way we were able to have quick conversations with real advisers who could actually give us specific answers.”