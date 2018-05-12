Daniel's Funeral Home completes interior renovations
The project includes new flooring and completely new furnishings which were chosen, according to site manager Johnathan Evans, with the comfort of families in mind. A new receiving room that offers sit down space for catered food is also part of the overhaul to the funeral home.
Daniel's Funeral Home was founded 123 years ago, originally located in the 200 block of downtown Rome. It moved out to Second Avenue, where the United Community Bank now sits, in 1929, then moved out to its current location at 901 E. Second Ave. in 1956.
The funeral home was founded in 1895 by J.D. Hanks as Hanks Furniture and Undertaking. Mather D'Arcy Daniel Sr., Hanks’ nephew, assumed ownership of the business in 1907. He was one of the first two dozen licensed embalmers in the state of Georgia. The name was changed to Daniel Furniture and Undertaking in 1913. Daniel was succeeded by his son, Mather Daniel Jr. in 1926.
Thomas B. Griffin joined the business in 1947, became a partner with Daniel in 1962. Upon Daniel’s death, Griffin became the owner in 1973. One of Griffin’s first accomplishments was the opening of a new chapel that same year.
The funeral home became part of the Service Corporation International group in 1991.
Daniel's now has nine employees. Evans is the new location manager of Daniel's. He is a native of Alabama and a graduate of the Gupton-Jones College of Funeral Science in Atlanta.
"He's youthful, he's enthusiastic and he's obviously got the credentials," said Neil Sanders who has been with Daniel’s since 1982.
Evans said he had family in Cartersville and was excited to be in Rome where he has already become an active member of the Rome Rotary Club.