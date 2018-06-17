Daitz graduates from Naval Academy
U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Kylee J. Daitz, daughter of Harmon and Cindy Daitz of Armuchee, graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on May 25 and was commissioned as an officer.
Daitz successfully completed four years of intensive academic, physical and professional training culminating in a bachelor’s of science degree in operation research with a specialty in operations analysis.
As a graduate of the Naval Academy, Daitz completed a four-year, total immersion program with academics focused on the educational needs of the Navy and Marine Corps, and a military training environment emphasizing the development of leadership skills.
Following graduation, Daitz was assigned to Annapolis to train new midshipman before proceeding to Quantico, Virginia to begin training as a Marine officer.
Daitz is a 2014 graduate of Armuchee High School.