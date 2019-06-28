Rome Tennis Center at Berry College Executive Director Tom Daglis has resigned, effective July 19.
In a letter to Rome City Manager Sammy Rich and Berry College President Stephen Briggs, Daglis said, "After some deep soul searching and reconciling, I have decided to tender my resignation from my current position of Executive Director of Rome Tennis Center at Berry College and Director of Professional Tennis Management at Berry College."
The letter came while Daglis is on vacation and Rich said he plans to speak directly with Daglis early next week to get a better read on the situation.
In his letter, Daglis said he hopes that both Rich and Briggs would give him positive letters of recommendation for the future.
"I am so very grateful to Tom for getting this out of the ground," Rich said. "I have nothing but a ton of respect for Tom and believe that we are in good shape at the tennis center."
Rich said he has not yet determined exactly how he plans to move forward to replace Daglis.
"I suspect there will be a lot of interest among tennis folks in this position," he said.
Berry College has yet to comment on the resignation.