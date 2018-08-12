DA reviewing McCann shooting
The Floyd County District Attorney’s Office has the findings of a GBI investigation into the shooting death of a Cedartown woman by law enforcement officers and will take it under review.
District Attorney Leigh Patterson said there is no announcement to be made at this time from her office concerning the GBI case file, which was delivered there at the end of June.
The details released by the GBI on May 7, the day of the shooting, indicated 55-year-old Kimberley Rae McCann fired at police after crashing in to several patrol vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 411 and Ga. Loop 1 during a chase. She was killed by the gunfire returned by four officers, marking, at that time, the 11th officer-involved shooting in Georgia over an 11-day span.
On the day of the shooting, McCann was speeding through a school zone in Cave Spring when an officer attempted a traffic stop. But she did not stop and a chase began.
McCann was struck multiple times by gunfire from Floyd County police officers Leonard Whaley and Chris Shelley, Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jamie Mitchell and Floyd County Sheriff's Deputy Devin Womack, according to Greg Ramey, the special agent in charge at the Region 1 office in Calhoun. She fired at least a single shot at law enforcement officers, he continued, and was hit by return fire while inside her truck, which she never got out of.
There were two handguns in her red Toyota pickup truck, a semiautomatic pistol and a revolver, Ramey said.
The GBI investigation did look at the mental health status of McCann at the time of the shooting.
There were two incidents with Polk County police the day before the shooting when McCann displayed erratic behavior in dealing with officers, including verbal confrontations and having delusions police were out to get here, reports stated.
A representative from the Veterans Affairs crisis line told a Polk County police sergeant McCann had called and expressed a desire to commit suicide, also saying she had a mental disorder.