Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach allowed the Floyd County District Attorney's office to drop the current two indictments and they will be allowed to re-indict within a six month grace period.
"We intend to re-indict (the case) before October," Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin told the court.
Several attorneys for the defendants argued the judge should quash both earlier indictments. If the judge would have quashed the indictments, it would have exhausted the state's two chances to indict and the case couldn't have gone forward.
Attorneys for several of the defendants brought up the issue with the indictments in earlier motions. They said one of the factors that must be in the indictment is the establishment of the jurisdiction of the court. In this case the indictment, which had over a hundred pages of transactions the state alleges to be a conspiracy to defraud the Floyd County school system of over 6 million dollars, lacked that key feature.
There have been two indictments in the case so far. The first also lacked the phrase establishing the court's jurisdiction in the matter but also had "T" instead of "true" denoting a true bill from the grand jury. The second was corrected but also lacked the establishment of venue, according to motions filed in the case.
"We're pleased with the judge's ruling and feel like it supported Assistant District Attorney Luke Martin's argument on behalf of the state," Floyd County District Attorney Leigh Patterson said. She continued saying they will re-indict the defendants on all of the charges.
This leads into a second point which was to be addressed in motion hearings scheduled this week - whether or not the statute of limitations expired on many of the charges involved in the case.
Essentially, the defendants are stating the time period in which many, if not all, charges can be prosecuted has passed. The state is claiming they're still within the statute of limitations and are able to prosecute.
Several motions filed in the case claim the statute of limitations have run out for many of the charges.
According to the now dismissed indictment and information presented in court, Derry Richardson is accused of using his position as maintenance director in the school system to steal millions of dollars from the school system and included family, friends and co-workers in the ongoing scheme.
Conspirators reportedly created inflated, and in some cases completely fraudulent, invoices for both construction and maintenance projects.
Multiple people have been charged with RICO violations and other charges in the case.
Along with Derry Richardson, his wife Lisa Richardson, his father Jimmy Richardson and brother Dwayne Richardson are all charged in the plot.
Also charged are Russell David Burkhalter, Samuel Max Tucker, Harry Anthony Bailey, Robert Chad Watson, Charles Raiden Sherman, David Gary English, Rodney Don Holder, Sam Sprewell and James David Fielder.
Two men who were originally accused in the case — William Greg McCary and Robert Mitchell Anderson — are deceased.
While a majority of those accused were arrested in 2016, the criminal case only began to move forward in 2018 after a civil case wrapped up. Essentially the civil case ended with the school system recovering about $3.5 million of the estimated $6 million siphoned off over 10 years by employees and contractors.