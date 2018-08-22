CVB to roll out mobile visitors center
"The dream has finally come to pass," Smith said. The CVB has partnered with Auto Max and Bill's RV to sponsor the bus with additional sponsors still possible. "The inside has been gutted," Smith said. Personnel at the City Public Works garage are fabricating all of the fixtures that will go inside the bus which will be taken to special events in the Rome area and probably used by CVB staff when they go to meetings around the region and state. "It drives beautifully," Smith said. "This will go everywhere we go."
The vehicle will feature an awning that can provide shade for staff and visitors to sit under, be fully equipped with brochure racks and even feature ports that people can plug their mobile devices into. It will also be capable of showing video presentations.
"It'll be so much nicer for all of you who volunteer to have kind of a crash zone, too," said Smith.
Smith also said she was including a request in her capital budget for 2019 to put up a new electronic billboard in a grassy triangle in front of the visitors center caboose at Turner McCall Boulevard. "It will be one that belongs to us that the city and county can have. It will be controlled city and county signage. All directions on Turner McCall will be able to read it," Smith said. "It will features messages about things going on Wings Over North Georgia, the Balloon Festival, Forum events. It's amazing they are so much more affordable than they used to be."
Thomas Kislat, an employee shared with the CVB and Forum River Center reported that more than 2,900 people have been booked to use the ice rink that is slated to come to the Forum, tentatively from Nov. 9 to Dec. 29, however he still needs major corporate sponsors to get the contract signed with the company that is providing the rink. Sponsorships range from $500 to $20,000.
"I think it will make a huge impact on the community and our reputation (as a venue)," Kislat said.