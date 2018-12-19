Participants will have the opportunity to learn how to throw a stone and see what sweeping the ice in front of the stone does. There is a $10 charge for those who are able to get in early Saturday and get the few remaining spaces in each time slot that have been saved. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ruth and Naomi Project, a new homeless facility for women, of the Davies Shelter.
Dr. Dixon Freeman, the Rome ob-gyn who was instrumental in the founding of the Atlanta Curling Club, said he was not at all surprised that all of the reserved space filled up quickly.
"The be honest, going back to last year's Olympics I had so many people ask me about it," Freeman said. When word got out that an ice rink was coming to the Forum River Center during the holidays, he started to put together a plan with Thomas Kislat and Ann Hortman.
"Originally I envisioned the idea of doing some kind of large tournament of people locally in Rome, where we would take a few days and train them up, but the ice time just wasn't feasible for that," Freeman said.
Freeman got interested in the sport during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. He said it seemed like curling was on television frequently during those games.
The physician curler said a curling team is made up of four players and that the match is truly a team effort. The captain, called a skip, lays out the plan and each of the four players throws two stones down the ice during a rotation, called an "end." One player delivers the rock and the other two are sweepers.
Points are scored by being closest to the bull's-eye at the end of the throw. If one team has multiple stones that are closer to the bull's-eye than any stones from the other team, they can get multiple points.
Freeman has been invited to participate in what he calls a goodwill tour of the Canadian Maritime provinces to promote the sport next year. USA Curling is sponsoring the 20-player delegation over a couple of weeks in November of 2019.
"It's certainly not national championship, world championship or Olympic level, but we'll be visiting brother and sister curling clubs up there," Freeman said. "Curling is a huge social sport."
Forum sales executive Thomas Kislat said the doors would open at 9 a.m. for those wishing to participate as walk-ups. Kislat also said that open skating for the public would not start until noon Saturday, however anyone interested in watching the curling can come in at no charge during the morning.
The rink has already exceeded expectations, according to Kislat, who said that once the almost two-month event has been reviewed a decision would be made as to whether or not to bring it back next year.
"Trends would seem to indicate we probably will bring it back," Kislat said.