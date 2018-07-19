Curfew ordinance targets issues with unsupervised youth
A new curfew ordinance targeting issues with unsupervised minors in the city, particularly the downtown area and parking decks, is being finalized for consideration by the Rome City Commission.
Earlier this week, Rome Public Safety Committee members gave their approval for the specifics of the ordinance to be ironed out, allowing it to move forward and be presented to the city commission. The ordinance will have to be considered on first and second readings before being approved. When that will be has not been determined.
The recommendation is for a curfew enforced for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., specifically focused on those ages 16 and under. Generally, enforcement is focused on parents, and on the first-case basis there would be a warning issued to them. Then in the second case a citation for violation of the curfew ordinance would be issued. A municipal judge would decide a monetary fine for the parent.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said the idea for a curfew ordinance originated last summer, as officials began researching possible models for what could eventually be implemented here. Initially, it was believed state law could be used to meet the desired purpose of an ordinance, she said, but it mainly pertains to teen driving.
Department officials working with city attorney Andy Davis examined ordinances other cities with similar problems have, and what they did to limit at what times kids can be out without parental oversight.
Last year, problems with unsupervised youth downtown, “just taking over everywhere,” seemed to be on the rise, Burnett said.
“You can’t turn kids that young loose without guidance,” she continued.
In some cases, Burnett said there will be kids as young as 8 being watched by 12-year-olds, with no parents nearby. And that is not just specific to downtown, but citywide as well, she said.
Rome police investigator Randy Gore, who was asked to attend the public safety meeting, said complaints about groups of kids stem from them just getting dropped off by parents and then just freely doing as they wish, from blocking sidewalks, using vulgar language, not paying for food or skateboarding in the parking decks.
Specific to the parking decks, examples include kids using fire extinguishers or throwing them off a deck, along with destroying other property.
“It puts them on edge,” Gore said of those visiting downtown to eat or enjoy nightlife. “They feel like they are unsafe.”
The summer months, when school is out, have traditionally led to issues with youth, Gore said, but the problem seems to be more sustained and not relegated to this period.
The department has had to prioritize a greater police presence to monitor downtown and the parking decks, pulling from other coverage areas, Burnett said.
“There is a lot of manpower and dollars spent to focus on what the parents should be focusing on,” Burnett said.
Ultimately, the curfew ordinance is aimed at pushing parents to take more responsibility for the supervision of their kids.
“They just aren’t taking an active role in their children’s lives,” Gore said.
Burnett said the ordinance is mainly focused on the collection of larger groups of kids. Enforcement will not mean any kids out driving at night will get pulled over, officials understand — for example — they could just be heading home from a late movie.
The goal is to have the ordinance approved and implemented over the coming months.