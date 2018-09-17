Crews continue repaving of Turner McCall, Martha Berry Boulevard
Paving crews are about halfway through a $1.9 million resurfacing project that will affect traffic on Floyd County's major thoroughfares on weekday evenings.
Previously posted on July 31:
Crews will be working on Turner McCall Boulevard, starting near Riverbend mall, and north up Martha Barry Boulevard to Veterans Memorial Highway.
"They will work only at night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and they won't work on weekends," said Mohamed Arafa, district spokesman for the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Calhoun-based Northwest Georgia Paving Inc. was awarded the $1,935,699 state contract in December and has until the end of November to complete the work, which started Sunday night.
"The asphalt on the roadway is deteriorating — it has a lifespan — and it was determined it needs resurfacing rather than just patching," Arafa said.
The project covers 3.2 miles of roadway, from the Norfolk Southern Railroad bridge on Turner McCall to the Ga. 1 Loop.
"This project and others like it in Northwest Georgia add up to these two things — better mobility and a better quality of life for all the area’s residents,” said GDOT District Engineer Grant Waldrop.
Night lane closures will be required during resurfacing operations. There will be no construction work interfering with traffic on weekdays or weekends.