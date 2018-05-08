Cremated remains found among donations at church yard sale
While sorting items for the annual youth yard sale at Trinity United Methodist Church, volunteers discovered one item that needs to find its way back home — a small urn that looks to contain the remains or partial remains of someone’s family member.
Church personnel are hoping that someone steps forward to claim the ashes soon.
Trinity held their third annual yard sale on April 7. It is one of the largest fundraisers that the youth ministry has. Members of the community, members of the church and friends, family and acquaintances of people at the church often find the occasion to be a good opportunity to downsize or clean out unwanted or unused items and they donate them to the sale. There is everything from books to furniture to clothes to everything in between.
“On the afternoon of Thursday, April 5, some of our volunteers were organizing the donations,” said Rev. Joseph Palmer, youth minister at Trinity. “They were in the house wares room and showed me a heart-shaped paperweight that had the word ‘Papa’ inscribed on it.”
The heart-shaped item had been found in a blue velvet box.
Since items had already been sorted into different groups, no one knows what other items had been donated with the heart-shaped box. It is almost certain that someone mistakenly included this item among a collection of other items they were giving to the church youth for the sale. The individual probably has not even realized that the ashes are missing from his or her possession.
“It was assumed that this was donated by accident and that somebody would probably be looking for it,” Palmer said. “Later that evening some other volunteers were examining the paperweight and noticed two screws on the back of it. Curious as to what could be inside, they unscrewed the back and discovered a bag containing ashes.”
The blue velvet box is about 4 inches by 4 inches and the heart-shaped urn is about 3 inches in diameter. The name “Papa” is etched onto the top of the small urn.
“I was shocked and saddened knowing that somebody must have accidentally brought [this] box to the yard sale, not knowing that Papa’s remains were in the box,” Palmer said. “I definitely hope that we are able to find the person who may be missing them and bring some peace to their concern.”
The ashes are secured in the church office. Anyone who believes that the ashes belong to his or her family may contact Palmer by phone at 706-291-0033 or by email at joe@trinityumcrome.org.
Palmer said that he has been doing yard sales for more than 10 years and the discovery of these ashes is definitely a first for him.
“I remember at my last church somebody donated their kitchen sink, and we realized that everything — and the kitchen sink — really gets donated to the church yard sale,” he said. “But I never imagined to find the ashes of somebody’s loved one [would] be accidentally donated to the youth group.”