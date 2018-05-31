Creating a home for homeless women
Now, through the Ruth and Naomi Project, the nonprofit plans to offer the same assistance to women.
Shelter Director Devon Smyth said a word-of-mouth campaign raised enough money to buy the former Blue Ridge Area Health Education Center house at 2007 N. Broad St. last week. They hope to have it ready for guests by the first of next year.
"I know it's ambitious, but we closed with cash in hand. We do not have a note on the property at all," Smyth said. "It's due to the wonderful generosity of the Rome and Floyd County community saying, 'We believe in this project and we want to help.'"
They've got about $13,000 left to start renovations — but it will likely cost close to $100,000 to replace the roof, fix the plumbing, repair and remodel a few areas, furnish the rooms and set up an operating fund. Proceeds from tonight's Michelle Malone concert, at 7 p.m. in the DeSoto Theatre, will start refilling the coffers.
Smyth said volunteers are also stripping the old wallpaper and linoleum, tearing out the carpets and painting the inside. A work day Saturday drew more than 20 people and the next one's set for June 9.
"We want to do as much as we can before calling in the contractors," she said.
When it's done, the building will have space for eight single women and four women with children.
Monica Sheppard is a member of the Homeless Women's Task Force, recently formed to help make the Ruth and Naomi Project a reality. She said there are local services for women who are addicted to drugs or escaping abuse, but this will be for women who have reached the end of their resources.
"Oftentimes single moms are the ones who end up with primary responsibility for the children, and it's hard," Sheppard said. "It's hard to keep enough income coming in and still have time to be a mother. And it's terrifying for these women to feel that if they reach out for help, their kids might get taken away."
At the new shelter, they'll have a place to stay and an individually-tailored program to help stabilize their lives. They can work on their GED, mental health, rehab or employment opportunities and participate in running a home. Smyth said four of the 16 residents at the men's shelter just moved out because they were ready to be on their own.
"It's so exciting," Sheppard said about the project. "They're doing everything right for the men and it's so encouraging they're going to be able to offer those services to the women in our community."
Financial donations can be mailed to The William S. Davies Homeless Shelters Inc., PMB #198, 3 Central Plaza, Rome, Ga. 30161 or dropped off at the men's shelter, 132 E. 18th St. Follow their Facebook page The Ruth And Naomi Project Shelter to look for volunteer opportunities and keep up with the progress.