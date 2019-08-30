Downtown leaders learned more about the work of the Coosa River Basin Initiative, the Public Animal Welfare Services and Office of Tourism during the monthly Downtown Coffee Break, hosted by CRBI Friday morning.
Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, executive director of the water watchdog group and Upper Coosa Riverkeeper, touted the recent discovery of several different types of mussels in the Etowah River near the Grizzard YMCA soccer park.
"Mussels are a sign of vastly improved water quality and habitat," he said.
Demonbreun-Chapman also showed off a huge new Upper Coosa River Watershed map on the wall of the group's office at Broad Street. The map displays the far-reaching efforts of the group which stretches all the way into Southeast Tennessee and Northeast Alabama.
The map allows volunteers to pinpoint problem areas and visually demonstrate how problems in one area can impact adjacent waters downstream.
Johnette Chambers with the Office of Tourism offered the merchants Pets Permitted window clings to illustrate which stores downtown are pet-friendly. As more people choose to live in the downtown community, there are more chances for interaction with pets in the retail setting.
Chambers also had the window clings that offer shoppers information about the Roman Chariot program. The golf carts that can ferry visitors and residents alike, from their homes or hotels to local businesses, the Forum River Center and other locations in the downtown district at no charge.
Rome currently has three of the "chariots" that operate Wednesday through Saturday. All people need to do is text 706-413-2822 for the free door-to-door service available between 5 and 11 p.m. until further notice.
PAWS Director Jeff Mitchell explained to the downtown group that he's focused on reducing the stray animal population in Rome and Floyd County.
"Spay and neutering is the key," Mitchell said.
The shelter has taken in 312 animals this month and has adopted out 270. He said the shelter doesn't list itself as a no-kill facility but that PAWS has had a 95-98% success rate at finding new homes for critters, well above the nationally accepted percentage for no-kill shelters.
He also said that his office does have some resources available to help pet owners be able to feed and house their animals in the event of difficult financial times and that pet owners can call 706-236-4545 to get details about those programs.
DDA Promotions committee chairwoman Connie Sams reminded the group that the final Downtown Saturday event is scheduled for Sept. 7 in the River District Activities will take place from noon until 8 p.m. with a stage set up near the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Third Street.