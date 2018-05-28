CRBI expects to set new Guinness World Record with Big Float this weekend
With more than 450 people already registered for Rome’s Big Float this Saturday, organizers of the 6-mile float trip on the Etowah River say they expect to easily set a new Guinness World Record for the longest line of water inflatables, according to a press release.
“Right now, we’re looking at a tube chain that will stretch more than a quarter-mile down the Etowah River,” said Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman, Executive Director & Riverkeeper at the Coosa River Basin Initiative. “That’s nearly three times the previous record set at a river event in Canada last year.”
The Guinness World Record, set last year at the Welland Floatfest in Ontario, Canada, stands at 543 feet 9 inches and included more than 100 water inflatables.
“If you’ve ever wanted to tell friends you were in the Guinness Book of World Records, this is your chance,” Demonbreun-Chapman said in the release.
Registration for the event continues this week. Participants can register online at www.coosa.org. Registration fees are $25 and include tube rental, shuttle service and a complimentary SweetWater beer at River Dog Outpost following the event.
The float begins at Dixon Landing at Grizzard Park and charts a six-mile course to Bridgepoint Plaza where a picnic and party is planned on the lawn outside Moe’s Original Bar B Que from 2-6 p.m.. Music and games will be provided along with food and refreshments from Moe’s, Kona Ice and Swift & Finch.
River Dog Outpost overlooking the Etowah will also host an after party with live music and will serve up the complimentary SweetWater for adult participants.
During the float, The Barbaric Yawps, a local bluegrass/folk string band will perform from a floating stage as they drift down the Etowah.
Groups of 25 or more receive discount registrations of $20 per person. Interested parties can contact CRBI Membership and Events Coordinator Shira Kerce at 706-232-2724 or skerce@coosa.org to register their group and receive a special registration code.
Awards will be given for the largest group, the most spirited group and the best costumed group.