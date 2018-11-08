The fish hit the oil this Saturday for the 17th annual fish fry
With just two days left before the whiskered smooching, competition in the Coosa River Basin Initiative’s Catfish Kissin’ Contest is getting intense.
Georgia Highlands College communications professor Erica Simpson leads the fundraising contest with $1,070 raised. Brad Reeder, assistant vice president for financial services at Berry College, is in second with $450, and personal trainer Kristy Agan is close behind in third with $405 generated to help protect the Coosa River.
Eight other contestants are vying for the “opportunity” to kiss a Coosa River catfish during CRBI’s annual Fish Fry and Catfish Kissin’ Contest set for this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rome First United Methodist Church.
Tickets for the meal are $10 each or $7 for small fries and include U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets, hushpuppies, coleslaw and cheese grits.
In the Catfish Kissin’ Contest, the top three fundraisers and the “bottom feeder” (the contestant that raises the least money) kiss a live catfish. The kissing takes place at 1:30 p.m.
This year’s edition of the Fish Fry will feature live music from the Barbaric Yawps and a silent auction to support CRBI river protection projects.
Others vying for the chance to kiss the fish include Andy Lester, bartender at River Dog Outpost; John Graham, biology professor at Berry College, Melissa Rutledge, graphic artist and founder of Knitterati Rome; James Lossick, owner of Cedar Creek Park RV & Outdoor Center in Cave Spring; Trent Prault, Harbin Clinic vascular surgeon and Rome City Brewing Co. brewmaster; Thunder Pinard, a local Navajo and restaurant entertainer; Austen Earp, musician and musical producer; and Allison Terry, hair stylist at Wiyanna’s Salon.
Supporters can make donations online on behalf of Catfish Kissin’ contestants at coosa.org/fish-fry/ or donate in person at the Fish Fry. Fish Fry tickets may also be purchased at that website and at the following locations: Kroger in Rome, Lavender Mountain Hardware in Armuchee, Cedar Creek Park in Cave Spring and CRBI’s office at 5 Broad St.
Also, at the event, CRBI will announce the winner of a new kayak in the Cedar Creek Park RV and Outdoor Center raffle. Tickets are available at CRBI and will be sold at the fish fry.
Proceeds from the event support CRBI’s mission of protecting, preserving, and restoring one of North America’s most biologically unique river systems, the upper Coosa River basin.
Sponsors of the event include Talk Radio WLAQ/95.7 The Ridge, Culbreth Carr Watson Animal Clinic, Mount Vernon Mills, The Finnell Firm, Ball Corp., United Community Bank, Brown & Brown Insurance of GA, Southeastern Mills, Venue Dog, Heritage First Bank, Heritage Auto Group and Cedar Creek RV & Outdoor Center.
For more information contact Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman at 706-232-2724 or email at fishfry@coosa.org