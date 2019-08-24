CRBI conducted bacterial water monitoring at four sites that included Euharlee Road boat ramp, Neel's Landing off of US 411, Grizzard Park and Heritage Park on Aug. 22. The results of those monitoring efforts showed that 83.6 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Euharlee Road, 52.9 cfu/100mL were present at Neel's Landing, 59.8 cfu/100mL were present at Grizzard Park, 191.8 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Heritage Park, and that 161.6 cfu/100mL of E.coli were present at Ga. 156. This means that the amount of E.coli found at each site, with the exception of Heritage Park and Ga. 156, is considered safe for recreational use by the state of Georgia. The levels of E.coli found at Heritage Park and Ga. 156 are considered to pose a moderate risk of illness.
If you are interested in learning more, or if you would like to nominate a site for future testing, please contact Ashley Ray, outreach coordinator, at 706-232-2724 or aray@coosa.org