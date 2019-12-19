At this week's Rome City Commission caucus, leadership from the Coosa River Basin Initiative said they'd like to see the city prescreen developers for best environmental compliance practices.
CRBI Executive Director and Riverkeeper Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman and Board President Doc Kibler told commissioners the group wants to be more proactive to prevent any further environmental clashes with developers such as occurred with Ledbetter Properties in the Burwell Creek wetlands over the last 14 years.
"We spend an inordinate amount of time enforcing ordinances and a lot of it is Clean Water Act driven," City Manager Sammy Rich said. "When you look at our land development code, we've got some very reasonable things in there and some things are mandated by state and federal government that we have to enforce. As long as we're on the same page and not trying to be overly burdensome and let people know there are good reasons for these things."
Demonbreun-Chapman said the CRBI would like to see the city follow the lead of other areas by adding some basic questions on development applications to help determine the type of construction materials being used and their best practices for preventing environmental damage.
"Our goal is not to create any hurdles or roadblocks, but provide more of a mechanism that would give us two things," Demonbreun-Chapman told commissioners and city staff.
Those two things include making sure the developers and contractors are committed to environmental compliance when it comes to Rome's waterways and creating a culture that although Rome is open for business, its citizens care about the health of its rivers.
"The big overarching message I want to reiterate and drive home is we at CRBI believe that economic development and water quality and protection are not mutually exclusive. They rely on one another," he said. "You won't see an area that has robust economic development with trashed rivers and you won't see a place with trashed rivers have robust economic development."
Commissioners agreed such a partnership with CRBI would be beneficial and asked them to provide a one-page summary of their priorities to help them in future conversations with developers.