Crash data backs 'hands free' driving law
“I am very pleased to see that Georgia drivers are incurring fewer crashes and fatalities. The Hands-Free Georgia Act was all about saving lives, and I believe that’s exactly what it is doing," said Carson, who introduced the distracted driving legislation this year.
Armuchee Republican Rep. Eddie Lumsden, a local insurance agent and retired Georgia State Patrol trooper, was the second co-sponsor of House Bill 673. Lumsden spent much of the early part of the year pushing for passage of the safety measure, which went into effect July 1.
Carson said fatalities from traffic crashes in Georgia are down 11 percent through Sept. 30, which represents the largest decrease of Georgia’s traffic fatalities in 10 years. Year to date, there have been 128 fewer fatalities in 2018 over 2017.
Further, according to GSP figures for statewide data, traffic crashes were down 2.5 percent in July and 8.9 percent in August over the same periods in 2017. Carson said preliminary data for September show an even greater decrease.