Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Cowling submitted his resignation Monday saying he is pursuing other professional options.
“I will forever appreciate the opportunity,” said Cowling. “My wife and I are fortunate enough that I will be able to pursue other options professionally and I feel if we don’t take the chance now, it will be something we regret greatly in the future.”
Cowling was hired soon after the recreation authority was changed from an autonomous body to a county department.
“We wish all the best to Kevin in his future endeavors and thank him his for service during the transition from an authority to a county department,” said Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord.
Cowling began as Parks and Rec director on August 17, 2015 after holding a position as operations manager for the recreation department in Clarkesville, Tenn.
“I’d like to thank Kevin for his service to Rome and Floyd County over the past three years,” Rome City Manager Sammy Rich.
McCord and Rich have named longtime Parks and Recreation employee Todd Wofford as the interim director for the department during this transition.
Wofford has dedicated the past thirty-one years to parks and recreation after beginning as a part time basketball referee in 1988.
He began his fulltime career as Director of Recreation for the City of Adairsville in 1992. Wofford was originally hired by the Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Authority in 1994 as the Assistant Athletic Director and remained in that position until 2005 when he was promoted to the position of parks superintendent and project manager.
Over the next several months, McCord and Rich will begin a search for a new director.