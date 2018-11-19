Traffic flow was redirected along Fifth Avenue on Monday morning as workers from Miller Welding & Contractors replaced the hands on the courthouse clock tower. "This is part of a project correcting the clocks so they'll all display the same time," said Floyd County Facilities Manager Ryan Davis. "We sent the clock movements to SimplexGrinell in Chattanooga and now that they're reinstalled we're reattaching the hands to the movements. We still have to get the movements' controls in order before it's all operational." Davis estimated the work would be completed in mid-December.