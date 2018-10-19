Honeymoons are usually meant to be an escape from real life and be spent somewhere fantastic; most would not consider returning to their wedding venue to do work of any sort, however this is exactly what a local couple will be doing Friday.
Newlyweds Nathan and Hayley Cochran are planning on returning to the South Georgia plantation where they were married on Oct. 6 to help rebuild an area that took a direct hit from Hurricane Michael. The couple was married at Quail Country Plantation in Arlington, and after hearing about the damage in the area from her college roommate Hayley said it was time to act. Besides being a wedding venue, Hayley said the plantation is a Christian retreat center as well as a quail hunting spot, and the damage to the property has put them totally out of commission.
“My husband and I talked and said we need to go help them get their livelihood back,” she said.
Hayley reached out to local group Mission Is Possible, which is run by her former youth minister and officiate of their wedding Grant Magness. Through MIP, Hayley and her husband were able to raise close to $700 which they will use to buy water, fuel and other items to take down to Arlington. There is damage to the school and the Christian life center down there Magness said. He said Hayley is in contact with her former roommate who is from the area and is getting real time updates on what their needs are.
Another team from MIP is scheduled to leave for Marianna Florida next weekend. Any and all donations given to MIP will go straight towards relief efforts. To give go to missionispossible.net and specify that it is for hurricane relief.