Floyd County's proposed general fund budget for 2019 — set for public unveiling today — is light on spending for big-ticket items.
"It's pretty thin," County Manager Jamie McCord said about the capital projects section. "Thank goodness for SPLOST, but we have some things in (the operating budget) we need to do."
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax collection runs through March and collections for the 2017 SPLOST package start April 1. Those are separate budgets funding specific voter-approved purchases.
New expenses to the general fund operating budget will include employee merit raises, a spike in healthcare costs, retirement benefit restructuring and debt-service payments on the industrial park property off Ga. 140. Gas and oil prices also are projected to rise.
No property tax increase is being proposed.
Finance Director Susie Gass presented the draft budget Monday to the county's administration and finance committee. She said total revenue is expected to increase by about $1.1 million, "but that was eaten up" by some of the additional expenses.
The 2019 budget currently draws $3.2 million from savings to balance income and outgo, but Gass said that projection could change. The 2018 budget projected the use of $3 million, but expenses are down and it could be as little as $1.7 million when the books are closed.
The proposed budget will be available for inspection, starting today, at the county clerk's office in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. A public hearing is set for tonight at the Commission's 6 p.m. meeting. Plans are to adopt the document in December.
"I think we're as good with that as we can get," Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace said about the draft. "I'm glad we're on track to get through early, instead of waiting until January."
Special projects
Gass said department heads requested a total of $4.9 million in capital project money. The budget funds about $1 million.
The sheriff's office is slated to get five replacement vehicles and the prison will get a new dishwasher, truck and two vans. Money for both items will come from the jail surcharge fund.
There's $25,000 to take down a $50,000 state grant for the library, and money to continue renovating the Judicial Building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The capital budget also funds installation of new flooring — purchased this year — in the county's downtown buildings.
Among the other line items are a digital evidence presentation system for Superior Court, partial funding for an online court data exchange program and some road-paving money. The county also gets an annual state Local Maintenance Improvement Grant of about $1 million for paving.
Gass also went over the SPLOST budgets, noting that there are still a few pending items from the 2013 package.
A county infrastructure earmark has $619,000 left for improvements, with about $240,000 of that slated for the Lindale and Riverside communities. Money for the airport runway extension is on hold until a decision comes on a federal grant, and the jail medical project is underway.
McCord said there's about $95,000 left from the Parks and Recreation earmark to upgrade playgrounds. It will be used to install a bonded rubber surface at the Town Green next year.
The 2017 SPLOST will generate an estimated $6.8 million during the nine months of collection next year, Gass said — but the jail medical wing expansion is top priority, "so it will be October before there's money to do other things."
The county is planning to cash-flow its SPLOST projects instead of selling bonds, McCord said, but will be able to begin several in 2019.
The 911 Center will get $10,000 to remove a half-wall, which is the first part of a $275,000 upgrade. The prison, slated for $2.7 million in security upgrades, will get by with jail management software to start.
"(Warden) Mike Long wants to do that first," McCord told the committee. "Everything else hinges on that."
Officials also expect to be able to buy seven replacement cars for the police department, from a capital equipment earmark that will eventually contain $3.4 million. There's also $125,000 to start engineering the $5 million worth of improvements to the Historic County Courthouse and another $100,000 to get an architect started on the $2.4 million public works facility funded through the SPLOST.
Voters can also expect to see some improvements to State Mutual Stadium next year, part of a $2 million allocation. And the first two of 27 planned HVAC system replacements at Parks & Rec facilities will be done at the Shannon and Gilbreath centers.