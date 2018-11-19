It will cost nearly twice as much as expected, but the Floyd County Water Department wants to move forward with modification to its intake on Woodward Creek.
The mechanism serves the county's drinking water treatment plant in Shannon.
"It was originally installed in 1925," Utilities Administrator Steve Hulsey told the water committee Monday. "There's been no modifications and the walls are rotting ... We've been working on this for two years."
The department budgeted about $95,000 to upgrade the intake with the addition of a screen, blower system, piping, a concrete channel and connections. Three bids were submitted by the deadline last month. The committee is recommending the low-bidder, Willow Construction of Powder Springs, at $165,550.
County Manager Jamie McCord said the other two bids were in the neighborhood of $400,000. The disparity led them to "take a little extra time" in reviewing the Willow offer, he said, but everything checked out.
A recommendation could go to the Floyd County Commission as early as next week.
"It's underfunded, but the water department's capital budget is stable. It's doing well," McCord said.
Hulsey said prices have risen in the past year on both labor and materials.
"The economy's good and people aren't hurting for money, so they're going to charge you more," he said.
Willow built the pump station for the Shannon plant in 2005, after the county bought the facility from the defunct Galey & Lord textile mill. The company also handled the pump station and controls during Cave Spring's 2009 overhaul of its water treatment plant.
The contract gives the company 150 days to complete the work.
"We'll have to shut the treatment plant down and use other sources, but this is a good time of year to do that," Hulsey said. "We'll also do some maintenance and improvements at the same time."
Water-use typically drops during the cold and rainy months. In addition to the Shannon plant, the county water system draws from a spring and two wells. It also has contracts to buy water from Rome, Calhoun and Adairsville when needed.