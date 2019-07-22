The Floyd County Commission is expected to take actions Tuesday to transfer constable duties at the Magistrate Court to the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Magistrate Gene Richardson signed an order earlier this month abolishing his constables effective Sept. 1. Constables serve papers such as warrants, subpoenas and writs, oversee evictions and provide security for the small-claims court.
Richardson is an elected constitutional officer with full control of his court, but the County Commission handles the budget and personnel.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
The board is slated to approve the elimination of the three constable positions in the Magistrate Court and create three new deputy positions in the Sheriff's Office.
The constables' vehicles – a 2017 Ford Escape, 2001 Ford Expedition and 2001 Ford Crown Victoria – also will be transferred, along with the remaining funds from the court budget that support the positions.
Other equipment and supplies being moved to the Sheriff's Office include three portable radios, three Glock handguns and magazines, two Tasers, two ballistic vests, two Mag-lite flashlights and a security wand.
Richardson has said the sheriff is better equipped to manage the certifications, training and assignments of court law enforcement officers and he wants to focus on the cases before him.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said the three constables would have to go through the agency's vetting process if they want to apply for the deputy positions.
At least one, T. Roberson, may not be eligible because she's the wife of Maj. Dave Roberson. The agency's policy prohibits one spouse from working for the other. Dave Roberson also is running to replace Burkhalter, who is retiring in 2020.
County Manager Jamie McCord said all three are eligible to transfer within the county's operation, to positions they're qualified to hold. He expressed confidence that they will be placed, noting that there are plenty of open slots.
Human Resources Director Darryl Bowie is working with the Georgia Department of Labor to fill at least 20 positions. A job fair is scheduled for Thursday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Rome Career Center, 462 Riverside Parkway.
In other business Tuesday, the County Commission is scheduled to set the 2019 property tax rate. No increase is proposed.
The board has a public hearing set for 8 a.m. in the Administration Building, covering the tax rate and the street light assessment. Property owners with street lights on their road frontage have a fee added to their tax bills for the cost of electricity and maintenance.
Public hearings also are scheduled for the 6 p.m. meeting, after which the board will adopt the rates.
Commissioners are proposing to set the maintenance and operations rate covering government services at 9.480 mills. All city and county property owners pay the M&O tax, which is essentially $9.48 for every $1,000 in property value – minus any exemptions.
Residents in the unincorporated area also pay 1.65 mills for fire protection and 0.656 for solid waste services. Those in the unincorporated area and Cave Spring also will pay 18.250 mills for the county school system, a 0.05-mill drop from last year.