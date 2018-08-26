County to rule on events venue, senior duplexes
Public hearings are scheduled for Tuesday on a proposed wedding venue in Silver Creek, an expansion of the Renaissance Marquis senior living facility and tougher restrictions on donation bins.
The Floyd County Commission also is slated to discuss recommendations from Chair Rhonda Wallace to succeed two of the three members of the County Elections Board, who are not eligible for reappointment.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and hold their regular meetings at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Wallace oversees the citizen-board appointment process, with input from the other Commissioners. She's on the agenda to fill five vacancies Tuesday.
For the elections board: Clint Wilder, an officer of the Floyd County Republican Party and vice president at State Mutual Insurance; and Melanie Conrad, a lecturer in University of West Georgia's department of mass communications.
They'll start four-year terms in January, to replace Steve Miller and Mardi Haynes-Jackson. Miller, who chairs the elections board, asked the Commission to appoint the new members early so they can learn the ropes during the upcoming general election.
Other pending appointments are Jonathan Bartleson to a two-year term on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission; Dick Taylor, to fill an unexpired term through 2020 on the Board of Tax Assessors; and Sandra Lindsey to fill a vacant post through 2019 on the Floyd-Rome Urban Transportation Study Citizens Advisory Committee.
The county has more than 20 volunteer citizen boards listed under the Government tab of the joint website RomeFloyd.com.
Residents interested in serving can fill out a short profile posted on the page and submit it to County Clerk Erin Elrod. The profiles are kept on file about two years, she said, and reviewed as vacancies arise.
Commissioners also expect to rule on several land-use applications following public hearings.
Angela Cargle is seeking a special use permit to establish a wedding and special events venue on her family's 19.4-acre property at 135 Bethel Church Road in Silver Creek.
Plans are to add four bathrooms and a prep kitchen at an existing open-air pavilion. A former horse barn is available for indoor gatherings. The Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission recommended approval.
The Planning Commission also backed a rezoning sought by Legacy Senior Living — parent company of the Renaissance Marquis — that would allow the addition of 17 independent-living duplexes.
Construction would be on a vacant tract next to the assisted living facility on U.S. 27 across from Georgia Highlands College. The new section would back onto Welcome Hill Trail, but no access to the two-lane residential road is planned.
The board also will take comments before adopting an ordinance aimed at addressing trash left around drop boxes set up in parking lots to collect donations of used clothing and household goods. The board is expected to make the property owners liable under nuisance laws for dumping.