County to review jail-medical proposals
Floyd County Commissioners are poised to award a contract tonight for the jail medical wing expansion project.
Three companies submitted proposals by the Aug. 28 deadline and a committee of staffers has been reviewing the plans. The plan is to award an at-risk contract, which means the winner would assume full responsibility at a guaranteed maximum price.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both ses-sions are public.
The 2017 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $5.2 million for the project. Collections don't start until April 1, 2019, but offi-cials have been drawing from a $2.2 million earmark in the 2013 SPLOST.
Peacock Partnership is handling the architectural designs and engi-neering. The construction cost was capped at $5.4 million in the request for proposals that went out July 25.
Plans are to first build a new training center for the Floyd County Sheriff's Office in the parking lot of the facility at 2526 New Calhoun Highway.
The current training room, clinic and an unused pod of the jail will be gutted and reconfigured as an internal medical facility for inmates with physical or mental health problems.
FCSO Jail Administrator Maj. Bob Sapp said it's a complicated job that will require security experience, since the jail will be operating as construction workers demolish and rebuild the wing.
Seven firms attended a mandatory pre-bid meeting at the jail but just three submitted proposals: Caddell Construction Co. Inc., of Montgom-ery, Alabama; Balfour Beatty in Atlanta; and Carroll Daniel Con-struction in Gainesville.
Also on the Commission's agenda tonight is a proclamation recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and several appointments to citizen boards.
A public hearing on a rezoning application for the former South Winds Inn motel on Martha Berry Highway in Armuchee has been canceled.
Tonya Shepard had been asking for multi-family residential zoning to turn the dilapidated and vacant commercial property into apartments. However, Planning Director Artagus Newell said Monday that she pulled the application and may seek to rehabilitate the property under its existing zoning instead.