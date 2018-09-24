County to review jail-medical proposals

Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible.