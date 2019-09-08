Floyd County Commissioners are expected to renew on Tuesday an annual road maintenance contract with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
GDOT pays the county $1,500 a month to sweep the shoulders of the 10.9-mile southwest leg of Ga. Loop 1. The $55 million section that opened in 2011 links U.S. 27 south of Georgia Highlands with Black’s Bluff Road near Lock & Dam Park.
Renewal of a beer package license at A-1 Food & Beverage, 203 Burnett Ferry Road, also is on the board’s consent agenda.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
During the regular meeting, the board is scheduled to issue a proclamation recognizing the public service of former county commissioner Jim Mehaffey, who died Aug. 31 at the age of 88.
Mehaffey’s 16 years on the county commission stretched from the mid-1960s to the early 1980s, and he held the gavel as chair for eight of those years.
Among his major accomplishments that still resonate today are helping to establish Floyd College – now Georgia Highlands College – and ensuring a federal funding commitment to modernize facilities at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
Mehaffey’s service continued when he left office. He led the Lindale community’s efforts to resurrect and preserve the Lindale Star that had marked Christmas at the mill village for decades.
He also served under three governors on the Georgia Committee on Behavioral Health, spent 32 years on the Floyd County Board of Health and was a member of the North Georgia Mental Health Community Service Board at the time of his death.
County Commissioners also will hold first readings on three rezoning applications that went through the planning commission last week. Public hearings and final decisions are scheduled for the board’s Sept. 24 meeting.
Upcoming committee meeting dates also are slated to be announced Tuesday. In addition to meeting with department heads, commissioners are assigned to represent the board at a number of joint agency meetings. Here’s what’s scheduled this month:
♦ Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation Advisory Committee, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at Parks & Rec headquarters, 1 Shorter Ave.;
♦ Floyd County Airport Commission, 4 p.m. Sept. 17 at the airport, 304 Russell Field Road;
♦ Transportation Policy Committee, 10 a.m. Sept. 18 at Rome City Hall; and
♦ Joint Solid Waste Commission, 8:30 a.m. Sept. 24 at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.