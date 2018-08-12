County to join mental health initiative
Floyd County Commissioners are expected to adopt a resolution Tuesday joining the nationwide "Stepping Up" initiative to reduce the number of people with mental illness in jails.
Commission Chair Rhonda Wallace has said the county has several ongoing efforts to address the rise of mental illness and addiction. What's missing is a formal action plan and a system of collecting data to determine what's working and what isn't.
The Stepping Up program — whose supporters include GBI Director Vernon Keenan and Georgia Supreme Court Justice Michael Boggs — offers assistance to include networking with other areas that have seen success.
Eight Georgia counties have already signed on to the initiative: Athens-Clarke, Chatham, DeKalb, Dougherty, Douglas, Fulton, Rockdale and Union.
"We urge you become No. 9," said Bonnie Moore, president of the Rome Chapter of NAMI — the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Moore and Floyd County Sheriff's Sgt. Carrie Edge spoke to the board last month about the program, pledging their commitment. The goal is to provide a support system that can help people break the cycle of recidivism.
Wallace and Commissioners Scotty Hancock and Allison Watters heard more about the initiative at a mental health summit in Macon sponsored by the Association County Commissioners of Georgia.
Commissioners start their Tuesday caucus at 4 p.m. and convene their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Also on the agenda are first readings of several proposed ordinances that would cover off-premises alcohol licenses, unattended donation bins, minimum lot sizes of certain commercial parcels and animal impoundments.
The board is also expected to revise the fee schedule for adoptions at PAWS, the Public Animal Welfare Services facility at 99 North Ave.
The change would allow the director to include the cost of sterilization, grooming and medical treatment for an adopted animal. The facility has a surgical suite and a pending contract for veterinarian services. The goal is to have every animal that leaves the shelter already spayed or neutered.