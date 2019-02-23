A pharmacist, a preschool teacher and a businessman who brought music to Main High School are among the local black citizens nominated for recognition by the Floyd County Commission.
This will be the second year the board will mark African-American History Month with an official ceremony. County Clerk Erin Elrod said she expects the tradition to continue.
“We’re very excited about the level of participation,” Elrod said. “We had six nominations last year and 20 this year, so that shows it is something that resonates with the community.”
The six honorees won’t be announced until the meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
But Elrod said the people brought to the board’s attention during the nominating period have been impressive.
Henrice Berrien, an octagenarian and Heart of the Community recipient herself, remembers many who helped lay the foundation for the Rome and Floyd County of today. Among her nominees were pharmacist Mack Lyons, Sr., Rebecca Blaylock and Mene Dove “M.D.” Whatley — the first black man in Georgia to seek a school board seat.
Born in 1880 in White Plains, Alabama, Whatley moved to Rome in 1903 and spent 28 years as an agent and manager of the local Atlanta Life Insurance Co. branch before opening the city’s only black laundry.
It was his commitment to education, however, that strengthened his chosen hometown. In addition to serving on civic leagues and as chair of the Rome High and Industrial School board of trustees, he founded the Main High Panthers Marching Band.
“M.D. loved good music,” Berrien wrote. “Many boys and girls worked hard to stay in school and hold their scholastic status in order to be able to get into the band.”
Whatley also pushed to integrate the post office, police department and fire department.
Blaylock’s name still resounds today as founder and first director of the Rebecca Blaylock Child Development Center on Graham Street. Started in the basement of a church as a nursery school for black children, the center is approaching its 84th anniversary.
“Rebecca died of pneumonia at a young age, but the center is continuing to service the community by training our children,” Berrien wrote.
Lyons graduated in 1924 from Meharry Medical College school of pharmacy in Nashville and opened Lyons Drug Store on Broad Street before moving it to the Five Points Business District. He was active in the Human Relations Council — ground zero for the civil rights movement in Floyd County — and a strong supporter of the Rebecca Blaylock nursery.
Elrod said the board has chosen five living residents and one historical figure to honor Tuesday night.
“The Commissioners will make a presentation with information about their lives and the impact they’ve had on Floyd County, and we have a little gift for them,” she said.