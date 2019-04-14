Floyd County Commissioners will hold a one-day planning session Thursday at FM Global Emergency Response Consultants on Morton Bend Road in Coosa.
The 47-year-old company, once called TSB Loss Control, uses high-tech equipment to train emergency responders from around the world in operations ranging from industrial fire suppression and water rescues to hazardous environmental containment.
County Manager Jamie McCord said company officials had wanted to give the board a tour of their expanded facility on the 324-acre site. When they heard the commission was scheduling a planning session, he said, they offered the use of their training room.
A complete agenda has not yet been released, but Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said he expects to discuss the possibility of offering voters a TSPLOST – a transportation special purpose local option sales tax to fund road and bridge projects.
Georgia Department of Transportation officials asked local leaders to consider the levy, which could be smaller than a cent, to give the county a higher priority for state funds. Rome City Commissioners have indicated they could support a referendum if it was narrowly tailored.
County Commissioner Wright Bagby Jr. noted that many counties that rejected the 2012 regional TSPLOST later enacted one within their own borders. But he pointed out that nearby Haralson County is more rural than Floyd.
"They've got a zillion miles of dirt roads," Bagby said at a meeting with city officials last week. "My problem with a TSPLOST is that we could damage our SPLOST if we add another. These people are sort of substituting."
McCord said a short-term collection, "maybe a year," could be feasible if it paid for a project that had wide-ranging support.
Plans are for the board to convene at 9 a.m. Thursday, stop for lunch and a tour at 11:30 a.m., and wrap up the session by 3 p.m.