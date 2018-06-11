County to consider soccer field lease
A contract to lease out the North Floyd Park soccer fields is slated to go before the Floyd County Commission tonight.
Southern Soccer Academy and the Rome-Floyd YMCA both submitted proposals for use of the fields. Representatives from both entities are slated to address the board at its pre-meeting caucus.
Commissioners caucus at 4:30 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Also on the agenda is a plan to improve the traffic flow on Park Avenue in Lindale and several other proposed contracts — including state grants for the county's mental health and drug courts, resurfacing an airport runway and veterinary oversight at PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility at 99 North Ave.
County Manager Jamie McCord is expected to recommend a $1.4 million contract with C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. to rehabilitate the secondary runway at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport. The project will be funded with a grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation and a 25 percent local match.
Veterinarian Daniel Nepp also is expected to get the contract to oversee the administration of medicines and controlled substances at PAWS. The board signed a contract in March with National Spay Alliance Foundation to sterilize all adoptable animals but the program has not yet started.
An application for $400,000 in state road money for Park Avenue, between Dragon Drive and the Pepperell Primary parking lot, is on the board’s consent agenda. That means it is expected to be approved without debate.
The project would require a local match of $120,000, which would be met through purchase of right-of-ways, utility relocation, in-kind labor and equipment.
Also on the consent agenda are the acceptance of a $180,929 grant for the drug court, with a local match of $20,103 met by services from the sheriff's office; and a grant of $225,566 for the mental health court, with a $25,063 local match met by a combination of participant fees, private donations and other court funds.
Superior Court Chief Judge Tami Colston and Judge Jack Niedrach are scheduled to meet with commissioners at caucus to discuss how the grants will be used.