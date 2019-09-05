Floyd County commissioners will hold a special called meeting at noon Friday to go over potential changes to the employee health insurance benefit plan.
Commission Chair Scotty Hancock said County Manager Jamie McCord is expected to present recommendations for the coming year. A deadline to commit means the decision can’t wait until the board’s regular Tuesday meeting.
“We’re probably going to switch to CIGNA to get a better rate,” Hancock said.
The rate, however, is still likely to be higher for both the county and participating employees. If approved, it will be effective Oct. 1.
Claims have been rising and McCord, Assistant County Manager Gary Burkhalter and other staffers have been discussing options for several months.
The initial budget projected the use of more than $345,000 from the health insurance fund balance this year. A recent revision projects they’ll have to draw over $800,000 to cover expenses. The county health care plan is self-insured.
While healthcare information is private, Finance Director Susie Gass’ most recent report noted that 20 participants have claims of over $50,000 each.
The agenda for the special called meeting includes a vote on a CIGNA proposal that includes third-party administrative services and stop-loss coverage that indemnifies the county when claims reach a certain level.
There’s also a proposed contract that would add one-on-one counseling services to the employee healthcare package.
Commissioners meet at noon in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave.