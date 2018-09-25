County to build dog park this fall
The board unanimously backed County Manager Jamie McCord's recommendation to put more money in the budget and issue a call for bids, with an eye to getting it done before the end of the year.
"We need to just go ahead and build this," McCord said, on the heels of a successful pop-up dog park held Sunday at Riverside Park.
The 2013 special purpose, local option sales tax package contains $25,000 for the project. However, the lowest construction bid submitted in June was close to $30,000 — and none of the proposals were exactly what officials had been looking for.
McCord said the county was notified last week it did not get a national grant it sought to boost the budget. He requested, and received, permission to add another $20,000 from excess SPLOST collections and try again.
"With $45,000, we'll get the fences, gates, security cameras, a fob entry system and water features, for sure," he predicted. "We may even get some agility options."
There will be separate areas for small and large dogs at the park, slated for the Shoals side of Ridge Ferry Park. Residents will be able to get a free entry fob or key card by signing up at PAWS and showing current rabies certificates for their pets.
A basic agility run — essentially a dog playground with items such as ramps, ropes and barrels for dogs — would likely cost about $15,000, though. Commissioner Scotty Hancock asked McCord to reactivate a donation account at PAWS, the public animal welfare services facility, so supporters could contribute toward extras.
Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell said many attendees at Sunday's temporary dog park told him they'd be glad to donate. An estimated 115 dogs came during the four-hour event, he said, with an average of two people each.
"And one cat," he laughed. "The cat came to be micro-chipped and was a very unwilling participant."
McCord said Purchasing Director Bill Gilliland is prepared to put out a quick call for bids and, "we could have it under construction in three or four weeks."
Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation will be in charge of maintaining the facility, which would be listed as a City of Rome park.