The Floyd County Commission is expected to sign off Tuesday on a $15,000 allocation for parts to build a brine-generation system before winter weather sets in.
Rome crews put together a system in 2016 that makes anti-icing brine to spray on roads ahead of snow and ice storms. County Public Works Director Michael Skeen said the city has been sharing some of its brine but the unincorporated area encompasses nearly 500 square miles more than the city.
"To keep us supplied, they'd need to run 24 hours," Skeen told members of the public works committee.
The committee – Commissioners Allison Watters and Wright Bagby – is recommending the additional funding to the full board. Skeen said the mixture is also effective at helping to melt ice already on the roads.
Commissioners are scheduled to start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. A pre-meeting caucus is set for 4 p.m. Both sessions are public.
Also on the agenda is a proclamation recognizing this week as Mental Health Awareness Week.
An hour later, NAMI Rome will be holding a candlelight vigil, from 7 to 8 p.m., to mark the National Day of Prayer for Mental Illness Recovery and Understanding. Juvenile Court Judge Gregory Price is the keynote speaker for the public event at Second Avenue United Methodist Church, 801 E. Second Ave.
During the County Commission's caucus, they're scheduled to hear from David Mathis, who co-chairs the Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force with Ralph Davis.
The group, which held its first meeting Oct. 2, is a combination of government employees and citizen-appointees dedicated to coming up with creative ways to address litter and blight in the community. Rome and Cave Spring also are involved in the new initiative.
The plan is to operate much like the SPLOST advisory committees, with elected officials being guided by the task force recommendations.
Also during the caucus, County Commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss potential litigation.