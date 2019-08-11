The Floyd County Commission is expected to transfer on Tuesday another seven properties to the Land Bank Authority.
The city-county authority was created to accept blighted and abandoned properties – most acquired through property tax defaults – and package them for private redevelopment.
Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox, whose office administers the program, said the joint venture allows developers to purchase combined tracts instead of having to wait and bid for them individually at auction.
“We’ll have these closed by the end of August, early September,” she told members of the Joint Development Committee last week.
County commissioners are ramping up their contributions to the authority as part of a push to revitalize blighted areas. They’re also budgeting funds to demolish about five buildings a year to make the lots more attractive to buyers.
“We’re going to really start putting the hammer down on that,” Commissioner Wright Bagby said.
Recent demolitions on Davis Street and Circle Drive in Lindale “helped the whole area,” Bagby said. And Chief Building Official Howard Gibson agreed.
“It’s hard making someone clean their yard when they’ve got a caved-in house next door,” Gibson noted.
The properties slated for transfer at the board’s Tuesday meeting are at 922 and 924 S. Broad St., 711 Graham St., 13 Peachtree St., 1 and 3 Line Drive, and 114A and B Pine St.
Commissioners caucus at 4 p.m. and start their regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 12 E. Fourth Ave. Both sessions are public.
Among the other items on the board’s agenda are several improvement projects at the county-owned Richard B. Russell Regional Airport.
The board is expected to sign off on the last two payments on the overlay to rehabilitate the secondary runway. C.W. Matthews Contracting Co. won the $1.4 million bid on the resurfacing project and did the work in April.
Upcoming projects include milling and repaving a section of the apron between rows of existing hangars and the start of a taxiway extension. Atlanta-based Crawford, Murphy & Tilly Engineers is expected to be hired to draw up plans to upgrade the taxiway between the hangars and the main runway.