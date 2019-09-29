Preliminary results of a statewide survey on mental health and substance abuse needs indicate Floyd County residents have two big concerns: police training and homelessness.
"Those two were surprising to us. We didn't think they would be up there," said Karen Cook, the county's representative to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Region 1 advisory council.
Cook told County Commissioners that the councils contacted as many people as they could to take the Delphi Survey, aimed at gathering community input on the top 10 services that could help local residents. The Region 1 council is slated to get the vetted results at its next meeting, scheduled for Oct. 8 in Blue Ridge.
"This will drive the funding throughout the state," Cook said.
Survey responders linked homelessness with mental illness and addictions, she said. That raises the question of what the DBHDD can do to alleviate some of the burden borne by cities and counties.
There's also the conviction that more police officers need specialized training to deal with calls involving mental health issues. Cook called it "impact training." County Police Chief Mark Wallace called it CIT, crisis intervention team, training.
The curriculum includes education on adapting de-escalation techniques.
"Police officers should recognize someone with autism when they're combative," Cook said.
She said DBHDD understands that many police departments are understaffed and it's hard to send officers away for the 40-hour course. They're hoping to be able to help fund impact training before recruits become certified officers.
Wallace said the Floyd County Police Department had "upwards of 90%" of its officers CIT-trained about a decade ago. Then the recession hit, the county started cutting personnel and older officers began taking retirement.
"We're bringing it back up, but only about 30% are trained now because of replacements," Wallace told the board last week. "Two weeks ago we sent two officers to Dalton for training and we're looking for a way to bring the training course here."
The Adairsville Police Department announced last week that 100% of its staff in sworn positions have received CIT training. It's part of a pledge made by Chief Mike Jones when he joined the One Mind Campaign established by the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
"We have already seen benefits from the training," Jones said in a release. "In July of 2019, two of our officers executed their learnings in preventing a man from jumping off the (Ga.) 140 bridge onto I-75."
The pledge included several other components to improve interactions between police and people with mental illnesses. All officers and civilian staff have had some type of mental health training and an official departmental policy is in place.
Jones said they've also established a working relationship with Highland Rivers Health and NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness.